Darius Slayton and the New York Giants meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll face Ahkello Witherspoon and the Los Angeles Rams defense. For more stats and analysis on the Giants pass catchers' matchup against the Rams' secondary, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 72.2 4.8 55 146 5.00

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Darius Slayton vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has registered 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 602 (40.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks last in the league with 2,296 passing yards (153.1 per game).

The Giants have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by posting 14.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 31st in the NFL with 263.7 total yards per contest.

New York carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 29.5 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Giants are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 34 total red-zone pass attempts (37.4% red-zone pass rate).

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, two TFL, and 13 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up 3,469 (231.3 per game), ranking 22nd in the NFL.

The Rams' points-against average on defense is 22.1 per game, 19th in the NFL.

Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

20 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Rams this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Darius Slayton vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 66 94 Def. Targets Receptions 41 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.7 42 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 602 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 40.1 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 228 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.