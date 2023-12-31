Will Darren Waller Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darren Waller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Waller has been targeted 62 times, with season stats of 456 yards on 42 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one TD.
Darren Waller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Giants this week:
- Lawrence Cager (DNP/groin): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/quad): 49 Rec; 385 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Waller 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|62
|42
|456
|175
|1
|10.9
Waller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|8
|7
|98
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|6
|4
|40
|0
|Week 16
|@Eagles
|5
|2
|32
|0
