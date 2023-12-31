Darren Waller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Waller has been targeted 62 times, with season stats of 456 yards on 42 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one TD.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Giants this week: Lawrence Cager (DNP/groin): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/quad): 49 Rec; 385 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 62 42 456 175 1 10.9

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Saints 6 4 40 0 Week 16 @Eagles 5 2 32 0

