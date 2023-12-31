Darren Waller will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Giants meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Waller's 62 targets have led to 42 grabs for 456 yards (and an average of 45.6 per game) and one score.

Waller vs. the Rams

Waller vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed seven opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Waller will play against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 231.3 passing yards per contest.

The Rams have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 22 this season (1.5 per game).

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Waller Receiving Insights

Waller, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 10 games this year.

Waller has received 14.0% of his team's 443 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He has 456 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 68th in league play with 7.4 yards per target.

In one of 10 games this year, Waller has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Waller has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

