When Darren Waller suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 17 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Waller will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Waller has put up 42 catches for 456 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted on 62 occasions, and averages 45.6 yards receiving.

Waller, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Darren Waller Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Saints 6 4 40 0 Week 16 @Eagles 5 2 32 0

Rep Darren Waller with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.