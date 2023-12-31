Dawson Knox has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have given up 221.3 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Knox has totaled 164 receiving yards (18.2 per game) and one TD, hauling in 20 balls out of 33 targets so far this campaign.

Knox vs. the Patriots

Knox vs the Patriots (since 2021): 6 GP / 22.8 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 22.8 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Knox will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots concede 221.3 passing yards per contest.

The Patriots have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.3 per game).

Bills Player Previews

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of nine games this season.

Knox has been targeted on 33 of his team's 511 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has racked up 5.0 yards per target (164 yards on 33 targets).

Knox, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (2.1% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

Knox (six red zone targets) has been targeted 10.2% of the time in the red zone (59 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

