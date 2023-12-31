In the Week 17 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Dawson Knox find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Knox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Knox's 20 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 164 yards (18.2 per game) and one TD.

Knox, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 1 10 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Chargers 2 2 26 0

Rep Dawson Knox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.