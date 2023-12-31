Dennis Smith Jr.'s Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 110-104 loss versus the Wizards, Smith put up five points and two steals.

Below we will dive into Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.9 8.0 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.8 Assists -- 3.7 4.8 PRA -- 13.6 16.6 PR -- 9.9 11.8



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Smith has made 2.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 3.7% of his team's total makes.

Smith's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.9 points per game, the Thunder are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 45.4 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 26.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

