Will Deonte Harris find his way into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 138 yards and one TD, averaging 9.9 yards per game.

Harris, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 25 0

