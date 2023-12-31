Dorian Finney-Smith and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 110-104 loss to the Wizards (his last action) Finney-Smith put up four points and seven rebounds.

Below we will look at Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 8.4 Rebounds -- 5.0 4.2 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 16.4 13.5 PR -- 15.2 12.6



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 112.9 points per game.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 19th in the league, allowing 26.9 per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 34 5 7 2 1 0 0 12/12/2022 23 9 5 3 3 0 1 10/29/2022 35 13 5 1 3 2 0

