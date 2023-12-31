The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) will play the New York Giants (5-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's game between the Rams and Giants? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Giants vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have had the lead three times, have trailed nine times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Rams have led after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Giants have won the third quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

In 15 games this season, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 15 games this season, the Rams have been outscored in the fourth quarter nine times and won six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Giants have been winning four times (3-1 in those games), have been trailing 10 times (2-8), and have been tied one time (0-1).

The Rams have been leading after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of 15 games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored 10 times, and tied one time.

In 15 games this season, the Rams have been outscored in the second half nine times and won six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.3 points on average in the second half.

