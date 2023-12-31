Based on our computer model, the Los Angeles Rams will beat the New York Giants when they play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Rams are putting up 363.9 yards per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 337 yards allowed per game. The Giants have been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking second-worst in total offense (263.7 total yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (363.9 total yards allowed per game).

Giants vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-5.5) Under (44.5) Rams 26, Giants 16

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has compiled a 6-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Giants have an ATS record of 4-4.

So far this year, five of New York's 15 games with a set number have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 4.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Giants games (40.3).

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Los Angeles is 8-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

So far this season, seven of Los Angeles' 15 games have gone over the point total.

Rams games average 44.8 total points per game this season, 0.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.8 22.1 23.9 20.4 23.7 24.1 New York 14.3 24.7 10.2 18.8 17 28.7

