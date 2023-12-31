Giants vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 17
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams visit the New York Giants on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Several of the key contributors for the Rams and the Giants will have player props on the table for this matchup if you are trying to make player prop bets.
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +410
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-111)
|Tyrod Taylor
|205.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|-
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Demarcus Robinson
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|250.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Kyren Williams
|-
|91.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
