Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (8-7), the New York Giants (5-10) will be monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 31 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants' last game was a 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22 in their most recent game.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice Adoree' Jackson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lawrence Cager TE Groin Doubtful Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Questionable Deonte Banks CB Shoulder Questionable Justin Pugh OL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status AJ Jackson OT Thigh Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ernest Jones LB Illness Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Puka Nacua WR Hip Questionable Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

FOX

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have lots of room to get better, as they rank worst in total yards per game (263.7) and fifth-worst in total yards surrendered per game (363.9).

The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th with 24.7 points allowed per contest.

The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 153.1 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 229.7 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).

New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (110.7), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Giants own a +7 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Giants vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-6)

Rams (-6) Moneyline: Rams (-275), Giants (+220)

Rams (-275), Giants (+220) Total: 43.5 points

