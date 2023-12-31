Giants vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 17
Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (8-7), the New York Giants (5-10) will be monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 31 at MetLife Stadium.
Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Giants' last game was a 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22 in their most recent game.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lawrence Cager
|TE
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Quad
|Questionable
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|AJ Jackson
|OT
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Rams or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants have lots of room to get better, as they rank worst in total yards per game (263.7) and fifth-worst in total yards surrendered per game (363.9).
- The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th with 24.7 points allowed per contest.
- The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 153.1 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 229.7 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).
- New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (110.7), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Giants own a +7 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
Giants vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-6)
- Moneyline: Rams (-275), Giants (+220)
- Total: 43.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.