Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (8-7), the New York Giants (5-10) will be monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 31 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants' last game was a 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22 in their most recent game.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bredeson OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Adoree' Jackson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Did Not Participate In Practice
Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice
Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Darren Waller TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Lawrence Cager TE Groin Doubtful
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Questionable
Deonte Banks CB Shoulder Questionable
Justin Pugh OL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
AJ Jackson OT Thigh Questionable
Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable
Ernest Jones LB Illness Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Puka Nacua WR Hip Questionable
Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Giants Season Insights

  • The Giants have lots of room to get better, as they rank worst in total yards per game (263.7) and fifth-worst in total yards surrendered per game (363.9).
  • The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th with 24.7 points allowed per contest.
  • The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 153.1 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 229.7 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).
  • New York ranks 14th in rushing yards per game (110.7), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
  • The Giants own a +7 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Giants vs. Rams Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Rams (-6)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-275), Giants (+220)
  • Total: 43.5 points

