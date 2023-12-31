How to Watch Giants vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Giants Insights
- This year the Giants average 7.8 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Rams surrender (22.1).
- The Giants average 263.7 yards per game, 73.3 fewer yards than the 337 the Rams give up.
- This year New York rushes for five more yards per game (110.7) than Los Angeles allows (105.7).
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (13).
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score fewer points at home (10.2 per game) than they do overall (14.3), but also concede fewer at home (18.8 per game) than overall (24.7).
- The Giants pick up fewer yards at home (259.3 per game) than they do overall (263.7), but also allow fewer at home (279.8 per game) than overall (363.9).
- New York accumulates 126.7 passing yards per game at home (26.4 fewer than overall), and gives up 172 at home (57.7 fewer than overall).
- The Giants pick up 132.7 rushing yards per game at home (22.0 more than overall), and allow 107.8 at home (26.4 fewer than overall).
- The Giants successfully convert fewer third downs at home (27.8%) than they do overall (29.4%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (25.3%) than overall (37.4%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|W 24-22
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-6
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 33-25
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Philadelphia
|-
|-
