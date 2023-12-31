The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Rams vs. Giants

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Giants Insights

This year the Giants average 7.8 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Rams surrender (22.1).

The Giants average 263.7 yards per game, 73.3 fewer yards than the 337 the Rams give up.

This year New York rushes for five more yards per game (110.7) than Los Angeles allows (105.7).

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (13).

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score fewer points at home (10.2 per game) than they do overall (14.3), but also concede fewer at home (18.8 per game) than overall (24.7).

The Giants pick up fewer yards at home (259.3 per game) than they do overall (263.7), but also allow fewer at home (279.8 per game) than overall (363.9).

New York accumulates 126.7 passing yards per game at home (26.4 fewer than overall), and gives up 172 at home (57.7 fewer than overall).

The Giants pick up 132.7 rushing yards per game at home (22.0 more than overall), and allow 107.8 at home (26.4 fewer than overall).

The Giants successfully convert fewer third downs at home (27.8%) than they do overall (29.4%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (25.3%) than overall (37.4%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 Green Bay W 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans L 24-6 FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia L 33-25 FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 1/7/2024 Philadelphia - -

