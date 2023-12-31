The New York Giants (5-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-7). This contest has a listed total of 43.5 points.

The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they prepare for this matchup against the Rams.

Giants vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-4.5) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-4.5) 43.5 -215 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Rams Betting Insights

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-8-1.

The Giants are 5-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

New York has seen five of its 15 games hit the over.

Los Angeles has an 8-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Los Angeles' 15 games with a set total.

