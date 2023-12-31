The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Rams and Giants recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Giants vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 5.5 43.5 -250 +200

Giants vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 43.5 points in six of 15 outings.

New York's games this season have had an average of 40.3 points, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Giants are 6-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Giants have won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Rams

The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 44.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have put together an 8-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Rams vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.8 9 22.1 18 44.8 8 15 Giants 14.3 31 24.7 27 40.3 6 15

Giants vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In the Giants' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by a total of 25 points this season (1.7 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 157 points (10.4 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In Los Angeles' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Rams have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 157 total points (10.4 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 39.0 41.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 21.3 25.8 ATS Record 6-8-1 3-2-1 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-10 3-3 1-7

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.5 24.0 ATS Record 8-5-2 4-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 3-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

