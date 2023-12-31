Sunday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) and Hofstra Pride (6-4) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 58-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jaspers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Pride enter this matchup on the heels of a 58-49 victory over Howard on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hofstra vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 58, Hofstra 54

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

The Pride's signature victory this season came against the NJIT Highlanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 253) in our computer rankings. The Pride secured the 67-65 win at home on November 25.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 253) on November 25

58-49 on the road over Howard (No. 272) on December 21

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 337) on November 15

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 355) on November 28

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 357) on November 12

Hofstra Leaders

Brooke Anya: 9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 44.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 44.2 FG% Emma Von Essen: 14.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (33-for-84)

14.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (33-for-84) Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG% Ally Knights: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Sorelle Ineza: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per contest (31st in college basketball).

In home games, the Pride are averaging 13.8 more points per game (67.8) than they are away from home (54.0).

In 2023-24, Hofstra is allowing 52.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 56.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.