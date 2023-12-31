The Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) play the Hofstra Pride (5-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Hofstra vs. Manhattan Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Hofstra Players to Watch

Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooke Anya: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Emma Von Essen: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ally Knights: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sorelle Ineza: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Manhattan Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

