Hofstra vs. Manhattan December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) play the Hofstra Pride (5-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Hofstra vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooke Anya: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emma Von Essen: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ally Knights: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sorelle Ineza: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
