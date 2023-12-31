In the Week 17 contest between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Isaiah Hodgins find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Hodgins has 17 catches (on 28 targets) for 176 yards and three scores, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Hodgins has registered a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 2 22 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 12 1 Week 14 Packers 2 2 22 1 Week 15 @Saints 1 0 0 0

