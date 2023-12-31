Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Ivy League Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Ivy League? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: W 84-82 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Opponent: Harvard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Cornell
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-7
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: W 77-64 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Yale
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: W 66-58 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: L 81-42 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Harvard
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 69-60 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd
- Last Game: L 87-78 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount Saint Vincent
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Brown
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: L 69-65 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: Vermont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: L 69-53 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
