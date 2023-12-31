Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Women's Ivy League Power Rankings
See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs Le Moyne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
2. Columbia
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 93-75 vs Pacific
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
3. Harvard
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: W 88-58 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Brown
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 70-61 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
5. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-14
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 89-34 vs Gwynedd Mercy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Columbia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
6. Cornell
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: L 81-56 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Yale
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 72-48 vs Quinnipiac
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.