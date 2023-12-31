When the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has put together a 343-yard year thus far (31.2 yards per game), reeling in 19 balls on 34 targets.

Having played 11 games this season, Hyatt has not tallied a TD reception.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 109 0 Week 14 Packers 3 2 13 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 0 0 0

