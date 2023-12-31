With the Buffalo Bills playing the New England Patriots in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Allen has racked up 85 carries for 413 yards (27.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Allen has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this season, and has scored in 11 games overall.

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2 Week 14 @Chiefs 23 42 233 1 1 10 32 1 Week 15 Cowboys 7 15 94 1 0 8 24 1 Week 16 @Chargers 15 21 237 1 1 5 15 2

