The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and New England Patriots (4-11) are set to come together at Highmark Stadium on December 31, which means that Josh Allen and Bailey Zappe will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we analyze both signal callers, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 15 Games Played 8 66.5% Completion % 63.5% 3,778 (251.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 975 (121.9) 27 Touchdowns 6 15 Interceptions 4 413 (27.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 33 (4.1) 13 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 238.5 yards

: Over/Under 238.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Patriots' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.5 points allowed per game and eighth with 306.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 15th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,320 (221.3 per game).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 1,272 total rushing yards allowed (84.8 per game).

On defense, New England is eighth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 36.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is seventh (48.9%).

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

This season, the Patriots are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (306.1 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks 15th in the NFL with 3,320 passing yards allowed (221.3 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 1,272 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks 10th with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New England is eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 36.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks seventh at 48.9%.

