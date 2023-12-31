Khalil Shakir will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Shakir has put up a 467-yard season so far (33.4 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, reeling in 29 throws on 35 targets.

Shakir vs. the Patriots

Shakir vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 24.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 24.3 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 221.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is 10th in the league by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (19 total passing TDs).

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this year.

Shakir has received 6.8% of his team's 511 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He is averaging 13.3 yards per target (first in NFL play), racking up 467 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

In two of 14 games this year, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (4.3% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

