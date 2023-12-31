Will Lawrence Cager Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lawrence Cager did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Cager's stats on this page.
Rep Lawrence Cager and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Cager has been targeted five times and has four catches for 36 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Cager's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Lawrence Cager Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Giants this week:
- Darren Waller (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 456 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/quad): 49 Rec; 385 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
- Click Here for Hunter Luepke
- Click Here for Darnell Mooney
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Israel Abanikanda
Giants vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cager 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|36
|27
|1
|9.0
Cager Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|10
|1
|Week 15
|@Saints
|1
|1
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.