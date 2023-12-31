Lawrence Cager did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Cager's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Cager has been targeted five times and has four catches for 36 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD.

Lawrence Cager Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Giants this week: Darren Waller (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 456 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/quad): 49 Rec; 385 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cager 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 36 27 1 9.0

Cager Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 17 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 1 10 1 Week 15 @Saints 1 1 9 0

