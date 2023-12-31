Sunday's contest that pits the NJIT Highlanders (7-5) against the Long Island Sharks (1-9) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-55 in favor of NJIT, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Sharks head into this contest following a 66-55 loss to Manhattan on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 70, LIU 55

Other NEC Predictions

LIU Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Sharks defeated the Hampton Pirates at home on November 25 by a score of 60-53.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Highlanders are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 239th-most defeats.

LIU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG% Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (15-for-76)

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks put up 54.6 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (319th in college basketball). They have a -187 scoring differential and have been outscored by 18.7 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Sharks are averaging 1.6 more points per game at home (55.4) than away (53.8).

LIU is conceding fewer points at home (59.6 per game) than on the road (87.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.