LIU vs. NJIT December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) will play the Long Island Sharks (1-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
LIU vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
LIU Players to Watch
- Ashley Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mariah Elohim: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
