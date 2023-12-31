The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) will play the Long Island Sharks (1-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LIU vs. NJIT Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LIU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Mariah Elohim: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.