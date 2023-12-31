The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) will play the Long Island Sharks (1-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

LIU vs. NJIT Game Information

LIU Players to Watch

  • Ashley Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mariah Elohim: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

