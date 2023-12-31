How to Watch the LIU vs. NJIT Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Long Island Sharks (1-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
LIU vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison
- The Sharks' 54.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 60.6 the Highlanders allow.
- NJIT has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.6 points.
- The Highlanders put up 61.6 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 73.3 the Sharks allow.
- LIU is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Highlanders are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Sharks concede to opponents (45.3%).
LIU Leaders
- Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%
- Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (15-for-76)
LIU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Delaware State
|L 84-59
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 98-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|L 66-55
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/31/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Stonehill
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
