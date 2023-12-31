The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Long Island Sharks (1-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
LIU vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

  • The Sharks' 54.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 60.6 the Highlanders allow.
  • NJIT has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.6 points.
  • The Highlanders put up 61.6 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 73.3 the Sharks allow.
  • LIU is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Highlanders are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Sharks concede to opponents (45.3%).

LIU Leaders

  • Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
  • Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%
  • Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%
  • Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (15-for-76)

LIU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 @ Delaware State L 84-59 Memorial Hall Gym
12/6/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 98-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 Manhattan L 66-55 Steinberg Wellness Center
12/31/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/6/2024 Stonehill - Steinberg Wellness Center
1/8/2024 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center

