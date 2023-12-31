The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Long Island Sharks (1-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LIU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

The Sharks' 54.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 60.6 the Highlanders allow.

NJIT has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.6 points.

The Highlanders put up 61.6 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 73.3 the Sharks allow.

LIU is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 61.6 points.

The Highlanders are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Sharks concede to opponents (45.3%).

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

14.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG% Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (15-for-76)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Schedule