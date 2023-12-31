Find out how every MAAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Canisius

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 22-7

6-6 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: L 78-70 vs High Point

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's

@ Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Iona

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 20-11

6-7 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Harvard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Peter's

@ Saint Peter's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Marist

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

7-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd

363rd Last Game: L 65-58 vs Lehigh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairfield

@ Fairfield Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-4 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: L 97-72 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 67-58 vs Bucknell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Iona

Iona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Fairfield

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

7-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: W 78-72 vs Le Moyne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Siena

@ Siena Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 15-16

5-8 | 15-16 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: L 77-73 vs Delaware State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Canisius

Canisius Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Rider

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-25

3-10 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 90-63 vs Penn State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Quinnipiac

@ Quinnipiac Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Niagara

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: W 69-63 vs Buffalo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Manhattan

@ Manhattan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Manhattan

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: L 68-56 vs Wagner

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Siena

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-29

2-11 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 362nd

362nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 79-66 vs UMass

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game