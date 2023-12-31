Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly MAAC Power Rankings
Find out how every MAAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
MAAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Canisius
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: L 78-70 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Iona
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Marist
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
- Last Game: L 65-58 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairfield
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: L 97-72 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 67-58 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Opponent: Iona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Fairfield
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: W 78-72 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Siena
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: L 77-73 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Canisius
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Rider
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: L 90-63 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Niagara
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Manhattan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Manhattan
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: L 68-56 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Siena
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 362nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 79-66 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
