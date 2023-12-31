Find out how every MAAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Fairfield

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-1

10-1 | 27-1 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: W 72-49 vs Stonehill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Niagara

@ Niagara Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Manhattan

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

8-3 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: W 53-45 vs Hofstra

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Siena

Siena Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Niagara

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-7 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 103-52 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Fairfield

Fairfield Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Canisius

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-11

7-4 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 53-48 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Iona

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 71-49 vs Stony Brook

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

4-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 72-48 vs Yale

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Peter's

Saint Peter's Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Siena

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 71-51 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Manhattan

@ Manhattan Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Rider

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 67-57 vs Lehigh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Iona

Iona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 87-34 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bryn Athyn College

Bryn Athyn College Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-25

2-10 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 74-61 vs Cornell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 69-58 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game