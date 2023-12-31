Find out how every MAAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MAAC Power Rankings

1. Fairfield

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
  • Last Game: W 72-49 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Niagara
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Manhattan

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 158th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
  • Last Game: W 53-45 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Siena
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Niagara

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 242nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
  • Last Game: L 103-52 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fairfield
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Canisius

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 243rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
  • Last Game: L 53-48 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Iona

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 247th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
  • Last Game: L 71-49 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rider
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Quinnipiac

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 251st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
  • Last Game: L 72-48 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Peter's
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Siena

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
  • Last Game: L 71-51 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Manhattan
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Rider

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 311th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
  • Last Game: W 67-57 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Iona
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Mount St. Mary's

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 329th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
  • Last Game: L 87-34 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryn Athyn College
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Marist

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 333rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
  • Last Game: L 74-61 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iona
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Saint Peter's

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
  • Last Game: W 69-58 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Quinnipiac
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

