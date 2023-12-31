Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly Women's MAAC Power Rankings
Find out how every MAAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAAC Power Rankings
1. Fairfield
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: W 72-49 vs Stonehill
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Niagara
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Manhattan
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: W 53-45 vs Hofstra
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. Niagara
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 103-52 vs West Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Canisius
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 53-48 vs Akron
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Iona
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 71-49 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 72-48 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Siena
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 71-51 vs Cincinnati
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Manhattan
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Rider
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 67-57 vs Lehigh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Iona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 87-34 vs TCU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryn Athyn College
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Marist
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 74-61 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Hampton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.