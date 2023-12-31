Sunday's game features the Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) and the Hofstra Pride (6-4) facing off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on December 31) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 58-54 victory for Manhattan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Jaspers won their most recent game 66-55 against LIU on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Manhattan vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 58, Hofstra 54

Other MAAC Predictions

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Jaspers' best win this season came against the Vermont Catamounts, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings. The Jaspers took home the 53-43 win at home on December 9.

Manhattan has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 at home over Vermont (No. 157) on December 9

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 243) on November 16

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 272) on November 26

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 317) on November 6

68-52 at home over UMBC (No. 331) on December 3

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.5 3PT% (16-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.5 3PT% (16-for-33) Petra Juric: 8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jade Blagrove: 8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Anne Bair: 10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +55 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.7 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and give up 52.2 per outing (12th in college basketball).

At home the Jaspers are scoring 59 points per game, 2.6 more than they are averaging away (56.4).

Manhattan is conceding fewer points at home (44.8 per game) than on the road (59.6).

