With the New York Giants taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Matt Breida a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Breida will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has 151 rushing yards on 55 carries (10.1 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Breida has also caught 17 passes for 88 yards (5.9 per game).

Breida has had one game with a rushing TD.

Matt Breida Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 6 0 1 10 0 Week 14 Packers 2 16 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 10 0 2 11 0 Week 16 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 3 0

Rep Matt Breida with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.