Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 110-104 loss to the Wizards, Bridges tallied 19 points.

In this piece we'll break down Bridges' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.1 16.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.0 PRA -- 30.1 23.1 PR -- 26.4 20.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Bridges has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 17.5% of his team's total makes.

Bridges is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bridges' Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have conceded 112.9 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder have allowed 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 38 34 4 2 3 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.