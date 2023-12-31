Sunday's NBA schedule includes Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets (15-17) taking the road to go head to head against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) at Paycom Center. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mikal Bridges vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1062.6 1535.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 33.2 52.9 Fantasy Rank 5 47

Mikal Bridges vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' averages for the season are 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Nets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 116.1 per outing (19th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.

Brooklyn is third in the NBA at 46.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 44.3 its opponents average.

The Nets hit 13.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37.9% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.9 their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.

Brooklyn has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA), 1.1 more than the 11 it forces (30th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +249 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.2 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112.9 per contest (11th in the league).

The 40.9 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 28th in the league, and are 4.5 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

The Thunder connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 38.6% from deep while their opponents hit 36.1% from long range.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle by 4.3 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in NBA play) while forcing 15.9 (first in the league).

Mikal Bridges vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -0.3 10.0 Usage Percentage 26.1% 33.2% True Shooting Pct 57.0% 64.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 9.2% Assist Pct 16.2% 31.1%

