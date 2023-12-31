Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Merrimack

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 19-9

6-8 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: L 74-63 vs Boston University

Next Game

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

2. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 99-38 vs St. Elizabeth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stonehill

@ Stonehill Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

3. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 92-63 vs Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

4. Wagner

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-11

6-6 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 68-56 vs Manhattan

Next Game

Opponent: @ LIU

@ LIU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

5. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-16

5-8 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 78-76 vs Campbell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacred Heart

@ Sacred Heart Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

6. Le Moyne

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

5-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: L 78-72 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson

@ Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: YES

7. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 104-71 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

8. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-13 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: L 59-58 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

9. LIU

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 4-24

1-11 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 86-69 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game