There are two games featuring an NEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Princeton Tigers versus the Le Moyne Dolphins.

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Princeton Tigers at Le Moyne Dolphins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 - Long Island Sharks at NJIT Highlanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

