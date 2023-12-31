At Paycom Center on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSOK and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Thunder matchup.

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Nets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder's +249 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.2 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (11th in the league).

The Nets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 237 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 229 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 22-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Nets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +15000 - Thunder +3000 +1600 -

