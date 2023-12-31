The Brooklyn Nets (13-12), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and YES.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nets vs. Thunder Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Cameron Thomas is putting up 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Nets are receiving 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 64.2% of his shots from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.7 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 32.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren puts up 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey posts 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Jalen Williams averages 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Nets 120.4 Points Avg. 116.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 49.0% Field Goal % 47.1% 38.6% Three Point % 38.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.