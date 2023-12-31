Nets vs. Thunder December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (13-12), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and YES.
Nets vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges is putting up 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Cameron Thomas is putting up 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- The Nets are receiving 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.
- Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 64.2% of his shots from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.7 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 32.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Giddey posts 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Nets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Nets
|120.4
|Points Avg.
|116.4
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
