The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and YES. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Nets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -7.5 237.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 32 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 232.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Brooklyn's ATS record is 18-14-0 this season.

The Nets have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win five times (26.3%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 43.3% 121.2 237 112.9 229 231.9 Nets 11 34.4% 115.8 237 116.1 229 229.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Nets' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This year, Brooklyn is 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

The Nets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 112.9 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 13-8 against the spread and 10-11 overall when it scores more than 112.9 points.

Nets vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Nets and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 18-14 1-4 17-15 Thunder 22-8 5-0 18-12

Nets vs. Thunder Point Insights

Nets Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 121.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-4 10-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-4 116.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 15-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-3 15-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-4

