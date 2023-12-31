Nets vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and YES. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.
Nets vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-7.5
|237.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 32 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 232.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn's ATS record is 18-14-0 this season.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win five times (26.3%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nets vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Nets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Nets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Nets Prediction
|Thunder vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
Nets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|13
|43.3%
|121.2
|237
|112.9
|229
|231.9
|Nets
|11
|34.4%
|115.8
|237
|116.1
|229
|229.3
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Nets' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This year, Brooklyn is 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).
- The Nets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 112.9 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 13-8 against the spread and 10-11 overall when it scores more than 112.9 points.
Nets vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|18-14
|1-4
|17-15
|Thunder
|22-8
|5-0
|18-12
Nets vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Nets
|Thunder
|115.8
|121.2
|12
|4
|13-8
|17-4
|10-11
|17-4
|116.1
|112.9
|20
|11
|15-5
|14-3
|15-5
|13-4
