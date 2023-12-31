See the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (15-17), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) at Paycom Center on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nets are coming off of a 110-104 loss to the Wizards in their last game on Friday. The Nets got a team-best 19 points from Mikal Bridges in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and YES

