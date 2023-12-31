The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 13-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Nets put up just 2.9 more points per game (115.8) than the Thunder give up (112.9).

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Brooklyn is 10-11.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets put up 115.9 points per game, 0.1 more than away (115.8). Defensively they concede 112.8 points per game at home, 7.1 less than away (119.9).

In 2023-24 Brooklyn is conceding 7.1 fewer points per game at home (112.8) than on the road (119.9).

This season the Nets are averaging fewer assists at home (26.1 per game) than away (26.6).

