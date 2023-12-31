How to Watch the Nets vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Nets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Nets vs Thunder Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 13-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.
- The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The Nets put up just 2.9 more points per game (115.8) than the Thunder give up (112.9).
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Brooklyn is 10-11.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nets put up 115.9 points per game, 0.1 more than away (115.8). Defensively they concede 112.8 points per game at home, 7.1 less than away (119.9).
- In 2023-24 Brooklyn is conceding 7.1 fewer points per game at home (112.8) than on the road (119.9).
- This season the Nets are averaging fewer assists at home (26.1 per game) than away (26.6).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
|Nicolas Claxton
|Questionable
|Illness
