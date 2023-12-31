Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Paycom Center on Sunday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Nets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Sunday's over/under for Bridges is 22.5 points, 1.4 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Bridges' assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges' 2.0 three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 14.5 point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 0.2 more than his scoring average on the season (14.3).

He has collected 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 33.5 point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday is 2.1 more than his scoring average on the season (31.4).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Chet Holmgren's 17.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Sunday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 7.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (8.5).

Holmgren collects 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

