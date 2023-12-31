Sunday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at Paycom Center features the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, YES

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the Wizards on Friday, 110-104. Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 19 points (and chipped in one assist and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 19 5 1 1 1 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 17 8 6 1 0 3 Cameron Johnson 16 7 3 0 0 3

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges gives the Nets 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dinwiddie's averages on the season are 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Nets receive 22.5 points, 2.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Nicolas Claxton gives the Nets 11.6 points, 9.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocks.

The Nets get 7.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 12.2 4.5 6.4 1 0.3 1.6 Nicolas Claxton 10.3 8.9 1.8 0.2 2.4 0.1 Cameron Thomas 21.3 2 2.3 0.5 0.2 2 Mikal Bridges 16.5 3.6 3 0.8 0.2 1.5 Day'Ron Sharpe 8.3 7.7 2.5 0.5 1.1 0.1

