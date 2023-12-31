The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 110-104 loss to the Wizards, Claxton totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.6 11.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 9.9 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA -- 22.9 22.8 PR -- 21.2 21



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Claxton has made 5.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.0% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per game.

Giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 26.9 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 39 12 12 2 0 1 0 1/15/2023 33 17 13 0 0 4 0

