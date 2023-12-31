Should you wager on Parris Campbell getting into the end zone in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has put up a 104-yard campaign thus far (10.4 yards per game), hauling in 20 balls on 27 targets.

Having played eight games this year, Campbell has not had a TD reception.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

