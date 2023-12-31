Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot League? See our Weekly Patriot League Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Patriot League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colgate
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: L 77-64 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Navy
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 77-65 vs William & Mary
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Boston University
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lehigh
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 65-58 vs Marist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ American
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Boston University
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: W 74-63 vs Merrimack
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. American
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 87-85 vs UMBC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: L 67-58 vs Saint Peter's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Army
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 58-50 vs Merchant Marine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lafayette
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: L 97-56 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Lafayette
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: L 59-38 vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: W 88-60 vs Elms College
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.