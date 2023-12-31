Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Patriot League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colgate

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 23-7

6-7 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 77-64 vs Cornell

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Navy

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 77-65 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Opponent: Boston University

Boston University Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lehigh

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 13-14

3-8 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 65-58 vs Marist

Next Game

Opponent: @ American

@ American Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Boston University

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-8 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: W 74-63 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. American

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-7 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 87-85 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 15-16

3-10 | 15-16 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 67-58 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Army

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 58-50 vs Merchant Marine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lafayette

@ Lafayette Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-11 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: L 97-56 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Lafayette

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 3-27

1-12 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 59-38 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Holy Cross

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 4-26

3-10 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: W 88-60 vs Elms College

Next Game