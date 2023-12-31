Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Patriot? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Patriot Power Rankings

1. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 165th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
  • Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bucknell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
  • Last Game: L 67-57 vs Rider

Next Game

  • Opponent: American
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

3. Boston University

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
  • Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Colgate

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
  • Last Game: W 65-45 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 274th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
  • Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Loyola (MD)

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 295th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
  • Last Game: W 66-64 vs Delaware State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Colgate
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 302nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
  • Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. American

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 323rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
  • Last Game: L 75-57 vs Howard

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lehigh
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9. Navy

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 352nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
  • Last Game: L 87-56 vs Albany

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Boston University
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10. Army

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 355th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
  • Last Game: W 87-52 vs Five Towns

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lafayette
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

