Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Giants Game – Week 17
Best bets are available for when the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rams vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Rams vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.0 points). Put your money on the Rams.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 73.0%.
- The Rams have gone 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Giants have entered the game as underdogs 14 times this season and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Rams or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-6)
- The Rams have put together a record of 9-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Giants have put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- In games this season when an underdog by 6 points or more, New York is 3-4 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Rams vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Los Angeles and New York combine to average 5.4 less points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 more points per game (46.8) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- The Rams have gone over in seven of their 15 games with a set total (46.7%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Giants' 15 games with a set total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Kyren Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 19.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|96.1
|9
|17.5
|3
Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|90.6
|3
|14.9
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.