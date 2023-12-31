The Brooklyn Nets, with Royce O'Neale, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on December 29, O'Neale produced seven points in a 110-104 loss versus the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on O'Neale's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 7.7 6.9 Rebounds -- 4.7 3.2 Assists -- 3.2 2.9 PRA -- 15.6 13 PR -- 12.4 10.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.6



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 112.9 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Thunder give up 26.9 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 13.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 17 6 5 2 2 0 0 1/15/2023 33 11 10 8 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.